Fredericksburg City Council meetings to resume in-person, masks still required

Published May 21, 2021 at 12:15PM | Updated May 22, 2021 at 4:58AM

Fredericksburg officials will once again face the public as the city council is set to resume in-person public meetings on May 25.

Attendees must wear a mask, according to a city spokeswoman, and those who want to watch the meeting from home still have that option.

I wanted to share this update regarding the May 25th Council Meeting: Fredericksburg City Council in-person meetings resume, but with continued remote access for participants and viewers. The City Council will hold this meeting in person, and in-person attendance by members of the public is permitted, within the seating capacity of City Council Chambers with social distancing measures in place. Face coverings are required for all attendees. Due to the reduced seating capacity and the continued presence of COVID-19 in the community, the public is encouraged to access the meeting through the broadcast on Cox Channel 84 and Verizon Channel 42. The meetings can also be viewed on our regionalwebtv.com/fredcc or accessed through Facebook at www.facebook.com/FXBGgov Face covers are required for everyone during the meeting, regardless of vaccination status. More information is online here: https://www.fredericksburgva.gov/DocumentCenter/View/19392/2021-05-19-Face-Mask-in-Public-Buildings-PDF Sonja Cantu

Public Information Officer

City of Fredericksburg

The masking requirement comes after Gov. Ralph Northam dropped his mask mandate for vaccinated individuals. He’s also set to drop all social distancing requirements on May 28.

On the agenda for the upcoming meeting: A discussion on what types of manufacturing will take place in the city’s new creative maker district.