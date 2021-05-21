Arthur McBryde Beavers

Arthur M. Beavers, 89 of Woodbridge and Manassas passed from this earthly world on May 9th, 2021. Arthur was born during the winter of 1931 to Andrew J. Beavers and Grace J. (Ellis) Beavers in Manassas, Virginia, where he grew up and graduated from High School and began his career. He spent five years in the Armed Forces serving his country. And retired from Safeway after 42 years. He and his wife Rachella volunteered for many years with the local community chapter of “The ARC.”

Arthur leaves behind his wife Rachella Beavers with whom he had 36 loving years, and a large extended-blended family of 6 children, 11 grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren, a host of nieces and nephews, and long time friends.

He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

A small private memorial service will be held by the family. Services are provided by Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home of Dale City and Good Shepherd Lutheran church in Woodbridge.