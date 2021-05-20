Update on Route 28 widening in Bristow, Nokesville

Published May 20, 2021 at 9:48AM | Updated May 20, 2021 at 10:51AM

Orange cones are still a constant on Route 28 west of Manassas as crews work to widen the road.

This project includes widening just over a mile of Route 28 from a four-lane undivided roadway to a six-lane divided roadway. In addition to widening the road, crews are also installing storm drainage improvements, stormwater management facilities, pedestrian facilities, traffic signals, utility improvements.

A bridge over the Broad Run is also being rebuilt.

Here’s an update on the project from Prince William County Transportation Department spokesman Paolo Belita:

-Construction began in Summer 2019 and completion is expected to be completed Summer 2022. -Utility relocations are in the process of being completed along the 28 section of the project -The foundation, must arms, and signal poles have recently been installed at the Linton Hall Road intersection.

A second phase of the widening project saw the widening of Route 28 between Linton Hall Road and Fitzwater Drive in Nokesville, from a four-lane to a six-lane road.

The first phase of the project realigned Linton Hall Road, which relocated the intersection of Linton Hall Road and Route 28 further west from its old location near Bristow Road.