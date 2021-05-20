Dumfries-based Young Marines distributes computers across U.S.

The Dumfries-based Young Marines distributed computers to children across the country that did not have them. The non-profit says its part of a national effort to fill gaps within vulnerable school systems.

The organization writes:

The Young Marines, a national youth organization, announced a new collaborative initiative called “Computers for Kids.” It was created and funded by the US Marine Corps Reserve Association (USMCRA).

Several months ago, Col Paul K. Hopper USMC (Ret), national president of USMCRA, observed vulnerabilities in school systems regarding the pandemic. He found that there were many children who did not have access to a personal computer to do their schoolwork online, and that many were working off a parent’s work computer or one borrowed from another family member.

To help these children, Col Hopper reached out to several potential donors who were very interested in the “Computers for Kids” program. With these donations, the USMCRA was able to provide 12 computers, two computers for each of the Young Marines’ six divisions.

“The USMCRA is grateful for the generosity of our many supporters, all of whom are willing to help with donations on a grassroots level,” Col Hopper said. “We want to be a conduit to help our youth to be successful and productive citizens.”

The recipients of the computers are:

• Division 1 – YM/LCpl Cheyanne Hernandez-Hoag from Westover Young Marines in Chicopee, Massachusetts and YM/Cpl Aribert Lopez from River Towns Young Marines in Sleepy Hollow, New York.

• Division 2 – YM/Pvt Brian Kasper and YM/Pvt Carson Bailey, both from Northern Kentucky Young Marines, located in Covington, Kentucky.

• Division 3 – YM/PFC Vertrees Serenady from Nature Coast Young Marines in Beverly Hills, Florida and YM/PFC Evan Payne from Cumberland County Young Marines in Crossville, Tennessee.

• Division 4 – YM/LCpl Demetrius Hayes from Casper Mountain Young Marines in Casper, Wyoming and Sgt Madison and YM/LCpl Logan Nash from the Guadalupe Valley Young Marines in Seguin, Texas.

• Division 5 – YM/PFC Darren Watkins from Southwest Michigan Young Marines in Battle Creek, Michigan and YM/LCpl Haley Hunt from Miami Valley Young Marines in Huber Heights, Ohio.

• Division 6 – YM/LCpl Aileen Sanchez from Territorial Young Marines, in Yuma, Arizona and YM/SSgt Aidan Ballance from Quartz Hill Young Marines located in Lancaster, California.

“Twelve of our youth members are thrilled to receive new computers,” said Col William P. Davis USMC (Ret), national executive director and CEO of the Young Marines. “We are so appreciative to Col Hopper and the USMCRA for their work assisting Young Marines with online learning.”

The USMCRA would like to continue this program as an on-going initiative. Anyone interested in donating can contact Col Hopper at 214-693-6249 or via email: [email protected]