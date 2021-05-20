8 escape house fire in Embrey Mill

Eight people got out of a house in Stafford County just as they smelled smoke.

Stafford County fire and rescue tells us what happened:

Just before 9 p.m. on Wednesday, May 19, units with Stafford County Fire and Rescue (SCFR) were dispatched for a reported structure fire in the 00 block of Red Bud Circle near Embrey Mill Road. First arriving units marked on scene less than five minutes later and reported heavy smoke showing from the attached garage of a single-family home. Smoke conditions were also reported throughout the residence

There were eight occupants in the residence at the time, six of whom live there. All were able to self- evacuate prior to the arrival of units and none reported injuries. The fire was marked under control in less than 15 minutes. Smoke alarms were present and working at the time of the fire.

The Stafford County Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire originated in the garage and was accidental. The residence is temporarily uninhabitable and the residents denied assistance from the American Red Cross.

SCFR units were assisted on scene by Quantico Fire and Emergency Services.