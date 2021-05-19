Today’s police report: Bullet strikes victim during armed robbery

Prince William County

Bullet strikes victim during armed struggle

Armed Robbery – On May 18 at 11:09AM, officers responded to investigate a robbery that was reported to have occurred in the area of Copeland Dr. and Castle Rd. in Manassas (20109) sometime between 11:00PM on May 15 and 1:00AM on May 16. The victim, a 24-year-old man, reported to police that while in the above area, he was approached from behind by two unknown black males. During the encounter, one of the suspects brandished a firearm at the victim and demanded his property. When the victim refused to give them his property, the suspect used the firearm to strike the victim before grabbing on to the victim’s backpack. As the victim continued refusing to let go of the backpack, the suspect fired multiple shots, one of which struck the victim. The suspects then fled the area with the victim’s backpack. The victim eventually contacted the police and reported significant injuries that were a result of the altercation. The backpack containing a firearm, a wallet, and toiletries were reported missing.

Suspect Descriptions:

A black male, approximately 5’11”, around 180lbs., with short black hair, and a tattoo on his hand Last seen wearing a black mask and dark colored clothing

A black male, approximately 5’9”, around 170lbs., with a thin build, corn row style hair, and a beard Last seen wearing all black clothing

Brandishing charged field after gunshots near Dumfries

Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle – On May 18 at 12:25AM, officers responded to the Broadstone At River Oaks Apartments located in the 3100 block of Chesapeake Dr. in Dumfries (22026) to investigate a shooting. The victim, a 40-year-old woman, reported to police that she offered to drive a 40-year-old male acquaintance to the above apartment complex. While outside of the vehicle, the man was involved in a verbal altercation with another female acquaintance. When the man returned to the vehicle, both occupants observed the female acquaintance and an unknown man brandishing a firearm before approaching the victim’s vehicle. Before the victim was able to drive away, the suspect fired a round, striking the victim’s vehicle. The victim drove out of the area and eventually reported the incident to police. No injuries were reported. The victim’s vehicle sustained damage consistent with being struck by projectiles. The investigation continues.

Suspect Description:

A black male with a thin build, dreadlock style hair, and wearing baggy jeans

Man shoots himself in leg, charged

Reckless Handling of a Firearm – On May 18 at 6:30PM, officers responded to the Manassas Mall located at 8300 Sudley Rd. in Manassas (20109) to investigate a shooting. A witness reported to police that a gunshot was heard in the above area before a man, who appeared injured, got into a vehicle, and fled the parking lot. The investigation revealed that a 22-year-old man, identified as accused, was handling a firearm as he was exiting his vehicle when he discharged the weapon and struck himself in the leg. Another occupant of the vehicle immediately drove the man to an area hospital. No property damage or additional injuries were reported. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Da’Juan Marquette BELLFIELD, was charged.

Arrested on May 18: [No Photo Available]

Da’Juan Marquette BELLFIELD, 22, of 5700 Shadwell Ct. in Alexandria Charged with reckless handling of a firearm

Court Date: June 29, 2021 | Status: Released on a Court Summons

Stafford County

Knife used in abduction

ASSAULT MAY 19, 2021 Lyons Boulevard, 5/18, 6:00 a.m. Deputy B.W. Gildea responded to the area for a report of an assault. The investigation revealed the suspect, Jordan Winstead, 21, of Fredericksburg, confronted a male victim who was sitting inside a vehicle. Winstead used a pocket knife to attempt to force entry into the vehicle to get to the victim, but was unsuccessful. He then displayed the pocket knife to a female victim, who was outside the vehicle, preventing her from leaving. Deputies arrived and detained Winstead. Winstead was charged with felony assault, two counts of assault, and abduction. He was held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Computer stolen from Walmart

LARCENY 217 Garrisonville Road, Walmart, 5/18, 5:08 p.m. A loss prevention employee reported the suspect, Timothy Bradford, 43, of Vienna, was arrested for shoplifting at a Walmart in Fredericksburg. During that investigation, it was discovered Bradford was in possession of a computer stolen from the Garrisonville Road Walmart. Deputy A.T. Leckemby located Bradford and he was taken into custody. Bradford was charged with larceny-3rd or subsequent offense and held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.