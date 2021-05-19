Show your papers: Area winery requires vax card to go maskless

Show your papers or wear a mask.

Potomac Point Winery in Stafford County now requires its customers show proof of a coronavirus vaccination in order to patronize their business without wearing a face mask.

Those who don’t show proof of a vaccination must continue to wear their masks at the winery.

The winery posted to Facebook today:

On Friday, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam lifted his mandatory mask mandates for the vaccinated, ending a portion of year-long executive order imposed by the governor on the people to wear a mask during the coronavirus pandemic.

On May 28, all coronavirus pandemic restrictions, from social distancing, to capacity limits inside public and private buildings like bars, restaurants, concert venues, and sports stadiums would come to an end, Northam further declared.

The White House says there is no plan for a federal vaccine passport program which would require the vaccinated to show proof of their coronavirus injection. It did, however, say it would be left up to private businesses to enforce such rules.

Attorneys liken the winery’s decision to a violation of privacy, and say the business should be mindful of anti-discrimination laws.

My wife and I have been costumers of Potomac point since their opening and love the atmosphere and, of course, the excellent wine selections. I also understand that they are a private business and can set their own rules as it relates to mask wearing. However, we also have the right and obligation to take our business elsewhere if we disagree with this policy. We will visit the winery once we don’t have to violate medical privacy laws. — Jason Pelt, Norton Pelt, PLC

The easing of COVID restrictions has introduced a new host of issues related to privacy, civil liberties, public health – for employers, staff and patrons. Generally speaking, businesses have great leeway to conduct activities as they see fit, provided they don’t run afoul of anti-discrimination and public accommodation laws. A local business like Potomac Point Vineyard and Winery must carefully navigate these issues, considering not only whether a proposed policy is lawful, but also whether it makes sense for its customers. Ultimately, the consumer will be the judge. — Amelia May, May Law LLP

Potomac Point Winery is located in the Widewater area of Stafford County, at 275 Decatur Road.