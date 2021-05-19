Published May 19, 2021 at 1:15PM | Updated May 20, 2021 at 10:52AM

Inaugural Juneteenth Parade to be held in Dumfries

Greater Prince William and surrounding communities are invited to participate in the Inaugural Juneteenth Parade in the Town of Dumfries on June 19 at 7 p.m.

The parade route will begin at the corner of UMC Dumfries, at 3890 Cameron Street and conclude at the Dumfries Slave Cemetery with a candlelight vigil in honor of the ancestors, music, and reflection.

Groups ranging from: Youth Organizations, The Divine Nine, elected officials, candidates, businesses, nonprofits, and more are encouraged to register to walk in the parade.

Participants are asked to park at Dumfries Elementary school and line up at Dumfries UMC no later than 6:30 p.m. Groups will walk with their respected category listed on the form.

Participants are encouraged to bring any form of an electronic candle (flashlight, battery powered candle, cellphone/digital candle, etc.), for the candlelight vigil at the end of our parade route – the Dumfries Slave Cemetery.

Registration for the parade is free. Groups interested in walking in the parade are encouraged to register here no later than June 9th.

Stay connected with updates for the Inaugural Juneteenth Parade via our Facebook page.

The parade is being hosted by Councilwoman Cydny A. Neville and a volunteer Juneteenth Parade Committee.