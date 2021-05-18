Annabelle Roberta Groover was born in April 26, 1927 to Harry Holmes and Mary Kinchloe of Manassas, VA. She died peacefully in her home on May 17, 2021. She is survived by her daughters Betty Carol Sampson, Wanda Sue Russell, Paula Kay Parker (Frank), Bonnee Annabelle Groover, Donna Jean Kelleher (Michael), and son Roy Allan Groover; her many grandchildren who meant the world to her, Paul Frank Garavaglia III, Aarron Scott Groover, Frank Parker III, Robin Anne Krohn, Christina Nicole Boyd, Michael Coy Parker, Byron Wayne Groover, Christopher R. A. “Bobby” Groover, and Emily Katherine Kelleher; 18 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and several sisters and many nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by her husband Byron Coy Groover Sr.; her parents Mary Kinchloe and Harry Holmes; sons Byron Coy Jr. and Ray Harry; daughters Nancy Lee Garavaglia and Connie Lynn Fletcher; and several grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, should you wish to honor her memory, please make a donation to the Alzheimer's Association to help others who suffer from Alzheimer's. You may also honor her by thinking of her while walking the beach looking for shells or reading a good romance book, listening to some good toe tapping music or watching old Elvis movies, going on camping trips or visiting amusement parks. May we always remember the twinkle in her eyes and the smile on her face that lit up the room especially when seeing a man in uniform. Last but not least, for those of you who were lucky enough to have had her as your real mom, neighborhood mom, or as a babysitter, you will have known what love is and should

know how to share it.

http://act.alz.org/goto/Annabelle_Groover