Today’s police report: Photos of armed robbery suspect posted

Prince William County

Help sought in auto parts con, armed robbery

Armed Robbery *ASSISTANCE REQUESTED – Detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit are asking for the community’s help identifying the suspect involved in the robbery that occurred near Tayloe Dr. and Gordon Dr. in the Manassas area of Prince William County on May 11. During the incident, the suspect took a 36- year-old man’s money while holding him at gunpoint and then fled in a white SUV. During the investigation, detectives obtained a photo of the suspect and his vehicle from a nearby business. The photos are being made publicly available in an attempt to identify the suspect.

Suspect Description:

A white male, in his 30’s, approximately 6’00”, around 180lbs.

Last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, a black mask with skulls on it, blue jeans, and black/white shoes

Armed Robbery [Previously Released] – On May 11 at 10:10AM, officers responded to the area near Tayloe Dr. and Gordon Dr. in Manassas (20112) to investigate a robbery. The victim, a 36-year- old man, reported to police that he was contacted by an unknown man who arranged to sell him a large number of vehicle parts. Shortly after arriving in the above location, a white SUV pulled up and parked next to the victim. The driver of the vehicle then approached the victim’s vehicle while brandishing a firearm and demanded money from the victim. Upon receiving the money, the suspect fled the area in the white SUV. The victim immediately contacted the police. No injuries were reported. An undisclosed amount of money was reported missing.

Shot fired at Woodbridge restaurant

Reckless Handling of a Firearm – On May 16 at 3:13AM, officers responded to The Palace Tex Mex Grill located at 13989 Jefferson Davis Hwy. in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a shots fired call. An employee of the business reported to police that upon closing the restaurant, one of the patrons became upset and began arguing with the security guard.

Eventually, the patron left the building and went to his vehicle. A short time later, the patron re-engaged the security guards while brandishing a firearm. At one point during the encounter, the patron fired a round into the air before fleeing the area. No injuries or property damage were reported. During a canvass, officers located a shell casing in the parking lot. There is no suspect description at this time. The investigation continues.

Cop cut with glass, nearly hit with bat during the assault

Malicious Wounding | Attempt to Disarm a Law Enforcement Officer [LEO] – On May 15 at 10:35PM, officers responded to a residence located in the 12500 block of Armada Pl. in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate a fight with weapons. The victim, a 34-year-old man, reported to police that he and an acquaintance, identified as the accused, were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated.

During the encounter, the accused bit the victim, then attempted to strike the victim with a wooden bat before cutting the victim with a piece of broken glass. The parties eventually separated, and the police were contacted. The victim reported minor injuries. While transporting the accused to the magistrate’s office, the accused became unresponsive in the cruiser.

Officers immediately stopped and contacted rescue personnel who transported the accused to an area hospital. As the accused was entering the hospital, he grabbed an officer and attempted to remove the officer’s Electronic Restraint Device from the carrier. The accused was quickly detained without further incident.

Arrested on May 15: [No Photo Available]

Mohamud Abukar Sheikh ABDI, 38, of 12550 Armada Pl. in Woodbridge

Charged with attempting to disarm an LEO, malicious wounding, stabbing in the commission of a felony, and assault & battery

Court Date: July 26, 2021 | Bond: Unavailable

Stafford County

Deputy uses bicycle to nab suspect in theft at area school

On May 16 at 8:05 p.m., Deputy A.G. Booth responded to the Rivermont School (30 Pulte Drive) for a report of a suspicious person. The caller reported she saw a male suspect removing items from a shed at the school.

Upon arrival, Deputy Booth found several items from the shed in a basket of a tricycle located in the parking lot. Bags containing various items were also in the basket and appeared to belong to the suspect. The suspect was not found, but the employee was able to capture a photo of the male before he fled.

Later at 11:17 p.m., deputies responded to the 2500 block of Celebrate Virginia Parkway for another report of a suspicious person. The caller advised the suspect appeared to be attempting to enter vehicles parked in the area.

The description of the suspect matched the description of the suspect from the Rivermont School theft. After an initial search for the suspect yielded no results, another caller advised the suspect was still in the area and appeared to be attempting to hide from deputies.

In order to gain a tactical advantage over the suspect, Deputy R.S. Dominguez used his bicycle while other deputies staged nearby. Deputy Dominguez patrolled the area on his bicycle and quickly located the suspect, thwarting any further attempts to evade law enforcement.

The suspect was identified as Denver Porter, 29, of Fredericksburg. Porter was tied to the theft at the Rivermont School by identification cards in his name that were left behind in the tricycle. Porter was arrested for unauthorized entry, larceny, and public intoxication. He was held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Items in his possession raised suspicion that he was involved in additional thefts and there may be additional victims. If you have any information on this case or believe you may be a victim, please contact Deputy A.G. Booth at (540) 658-4400.

Car windows shattered outside YMCA

212 Butler Road, YMCA, 5/14, 5:30 p.m. Three victims reported their vehicles had been broken into. The suspect gained entry by shattering a window on each vehicle. Cell phones, identification cards, credit cards, and cash were reported stolen. The thefts are believed to have occurred between 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on May 14.

Manassas

Woman assaulted inside her home, boyfriend chases away suspect

Burglary, Assault and Battery & Grand Larceny — On May 14, 2021 at 5:38 a.m., Officers of the Manassas City Police Department responded to a residence in the 10000 block of 7th Regiment Drive for a report of a burglary. The investigation revealed a suspect entered a residence and assaulted a female victim before fleeing the scene on foot after being confronted by the victim’s boyfriend.

The suspect entered a second residence, stole a bicycle, and continued to flee. The suspect was apprehended after multiple calls from alert neighbors, a Manassas Police K9 track, and responding officers closing escape routes. An investigation is ongoing.

Arrested: Asamoah, Joseph (DOB: 01-03-2001)

Charges: Burglary (2x), Assault, and Grand Larceny