Phyllis J. Kent, 87, of Manassas, VA passed away May 11, 2021 peacefully at Woodbine Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Alexandria, VA.

Like many women of her generation, Phyllis came of age in the aftermath of WWII, and a young woman during the women’s and civil rights movements. Always a very strong and capable woman, she made her way in the world by joining the Navy at the age of 18. Soon after joining the Navy, she met her husband, Gene, at the Marine base in San Diego, CA, where they later married. Phyllis and Gene settled in Maryland in the 60’s and raised five children together.

Having served her country as a petty officer in the Navy, she went on to serve and retire as a civil servant of the United States Government. She always seemed to effortlessly balance the demands of her family, career, and everyday life. Many years ago, when reflecting on all of her accomplishments and asked how she was able to do so much, she simply replied, “in the moment you don’t think of it as how much there is to do, you just do what you have to do”.

That was her mantra, and no matter what life handed her she handled it it with style, strength, and grace. Anyone who knew Phyllis, knew how much she loved and adored her family. She was intensely devoted to her children throughout her lifetime, sometimes traveling great distances to take them or pick them up from school, sporting events or just to visit. After Gene and Marty passed, she moved from her retirement home in Florida to her daughter’s house in Manassas to be with her family.

An excellent cook, seamstress, and fashionista, she really loved shopping for a great bargain, going to the movies, playing cards and games, especially Mahjong, and of late, going to casinos to play the slot machines. But most of all, she loved doing all those things with her family and it brought her great joy.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Dorothea and Theodore Whitfield, brother, Thomas Whitfield, sister, Barbara Romero, Husband, Eugene F. Kent and son, Martin E. Kent.

She is survived by her remaining children, Lawrence Kent of Manassas, VA, Lloyd Kent of Alexandria, VA, Jacqueline DiGiovanni (Gabe) of Roanoke, VA, and Katherine Kent of Manassas, VA. Her special niece Deborah Palmer (Richard) of Woodbridge, VA, four grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild and many beloved family members.

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, May 19th from 10:00a.m to 11:00 a.m.with services to follow at 11:00 am at Miller Funeral Home, 3200 Golansky Blvd, Woodbridge, VA.

Interment will immediately follow with a military service tribute at Quantico National Cemetery, Quantico, VA