Open in person all year, Catholic schools prepare for graduation

Catholic high schools in the Diocese of Arlington are capping off an unprecedented year with in-person graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2021. Each graduate can invite four guests to join in the celebratory occasion.

The ceremonies, to be held on each respective school’s football field, will take place at the end of May and in early June. High schools in the Diocese safely re-opened at the beginning of the 2020-21 academic year for hybrid (in-person and virtual) learning, as all 41 brick-and-mortar schools reopened for fully in-person or hybrid instruction. This fall, the four high schools plan to resume full-time in-person instruction with ongoing COVID-19 mitigation safety protocols in place.

“Our high school graduates have great cause for celebration. They faced the unprecedented challenges of the year with faithful, hopeful resolve, and their charitable leadership as members of the graduating class helped our schools make history as they remained open throughout the 2020-21 academic year,” said Bishop Michael F. Burbidge, Catholic Diocese of Arlington. “Over the past year, Catholic educators and administrators rose to the challenge and guided our students productively. I offer my deep gratitude for all they have done and continue to do. Through our shared experiences this past year, we are reminded of three fundamental realities of life: we must rely on our Lord’s providence; time spent with family is critically important; and charitable, compassionate outreach to our neighbors should be a constant part of our lives. My prayer for each graduate is that the gift of their Catholic education, and the lessons of this year, bear fruit in extraordinary ways for years to come. May the graduating Class of 2021 be filled with joy and renewed hope as they enter a new stage in their lives.”

Class of 2021 High School Graduation Schedule

Bishop Ireton High School

Date and Time: Thursday, May 27, 10 a.m.

Address: 201 Cambridge Rd., Alexandria, VA 22314

Location: Football Field

Saint John Paul the Great Catholic High School

Date and Time: Friday, May 28, 10:30 a.m.

Address: Potomac Shores, 17700 Dominican Dr., Dumfries, VA 22026

Location: Football Field

Bishop Denis J. O’Connell High School

Date and Time: Thursday, June 3, 12 p.m.

Address: 6600 Little Falls Rd., Arlington, VA 22213

Location: Football Field (Monsignor James McMurtrie Field)

St. Paul VI Catholic High School

Date and Time: Sunday, June 6, 9 a.m.

Address: 42341 Braddock Rd., Chantilly, VA 20152

Location: Football Field (Panther Stadium Field)