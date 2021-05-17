Leadership Prince William walkathon enters final week

This is the final week for Leadership Prince William’s “Lead the Way” walk-a-thon.

While coronavirus restrictions are easing, the firm planned their annual fundraiser with social distancing in mind.

This year’s virtual walkathon replaces other successful charity events Leadership Prince William has held in the past, to include the Gourmet Guys Giveback.

Leadership Prince William is about a quarter of the way to its goal of raising $20,000 for the event. More infomation registration in on the firm’s website.