FredNats to sell single game tickets as coronavirus restrictions ease

Published May 17, 2021 at 7:45PM | Updated May 17, 2021 at 8:35PM

If you’re not a season ticket holder or didn’t drop the cash for a suite at the new Fredericksburg Nationals stadium, you’re in luck. Individual tickets to see the FredNats will go on sale next week.

Until now, seating has been limited due to coronavirus restrictions mandated by Gov. Ralph Northam. Virginia will do away will all social distancing requirements on May 28.

The FredNats tell us:

The Fredericksburg Nationals are excited to release individual game tickets for the first time on Monday, May 24, 2021, at 10 a.m. Following Governor Ralph Northam’s most recent mandate, FredNats Ballpark will be at full capacity as an outdoor venue with no masks required for vaccinated individuals. Single-game tickets will be available on a month-to-month basis. Fans interested in purchasing tickets for June are invited to visit the box office, call in to (540) 858-4242 or visit www.frednats.com to buy online. Tickets will be available on a first-come-first-serve basis while supplies last. Additionally, all ticket plan holders will be moved back to their original seats on June 1. All free ticket vouchers given away will be honored beginning June 15. Fans that have a free ticket voucher may redeem their voucher at the box office on the day of the game. Fans may not reserve their free voucher seats early.

The FredNats began their season on May 4 for the first time since moving from Woodbridge to Fredericksburg. They’ve got an 0-12 record, and the team is getting ready to take on the Salem Red Sox during the team’s second series at home, starting at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday.

And, as the stadium fills up with fans, the team is hiring game-day staff. The team writes: