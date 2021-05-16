Lake Ridge Chorale to perform online charity concert

The Lake Ridge Chorale will perform an online concert viewable on its website.

The choir tells us:

Lake Ridge Chorale will present a virtual concert, “Hope and Joy,” on June 12th at 7:30 PM. You will be able to view the concert on either our website or Facebook page:

LakeRidgeChorale.org

Facebook.com/lakeridgechorale

Attached, please find the concert flyer to print or to forward and share with friends and family.

As always, all concert donations collected will go to our selected charities: ACTS, HUGS, and the Kara Foundation. The digital flyer includes a “Donate Here” button which allows one click directly to a donation screen.

This will be helpful for those who may not be able to join us on the release date, or would like to donate early. All donations received now through the night of the concert will be eligible for the “door prize” drawing following the performance.

Please join us for this special event featuring music that speaks to the past year while looking forward to better times.