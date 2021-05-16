FredNats can’t seem to get anything going

Fredericksburg’s new baseball team has yet to win a game.

With a record of 0-12 since the minors began playing ball again after the pandemic on May 4, the FredNats have been swept by the opposing teams, the Lynchburg Hillcats and Delmarva Shorebirds, during the past two series. The team finished up the series against the Shorebirds today at their new $35 million stadium in Fredericksburg in an shutout loss.

Here’s a recap of the game.

The team will take off Monday and then be back on the field in Fredericksburg Tuesday night for its next series. They’ll play the Salem Red Sox, with the first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Some interesting notes published before todays game:

SYSTEM UPDATE: The FredNats aren’t the only Washington affiliate to get off to a slow start in the first week of the minor league season… Triple-A Rochester are 2-9 and Double-A Harrisburg is 3-8…Harrisburg fell victim to a combined no-hitter on Thursday night against the Richmond Flying Squirrels…Advanced-A Wilmington has overcome a slow start and is now 5-6, losing on Saturday to snap a five-game winning streak. A NIGHT TO REMEMBER: Tuesday’s home opener will be remembered in Fredericksburg for years to come…FredNats Ballpark welcomed a sellout crowd of 2065 fans to the ballpark for the first game in the ballpark’s history…in a pregame ceremony, first pitches were thrown by team owner Art Silber and Fredericksburg mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw…the FredNats jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first, with Geraldi Diaz collecting the ballpark’s first hit and Jake Randa hitting the first home run…Delmarva took the lead for good in the seventh on a three-run homer from Gunnar Henderson and eventually won 7-5. BIRD IS THE WORD: Today marks the sixth of 36 matchups between the FredNats and Shorebirds…after this series, the two teams will meet next in Fredericksburg from June 1-6…the first series to take place at Delmarva will be June 22-27…due to the unbalanced schedule, 96 of Fredericksburg’s 120 games will be within the four-team Northern Division of the Low-A East (Lynchburg, Delmarva, Salem).

One final note: Win or lose, the FredNats will have fireworks after every Friday night home game.