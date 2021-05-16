Christopher William Shirley

Christopher Shirley, 53, of Bristow passed away Friday May 14th,2021 with family by his side.

Born in Fairfax County, Chris was the son of the late Nancy and Ralph “Bill” Shirley. Chris was the loving husband of Valerie Watts Shirley, for 33 years. He was a hardworking flooring contractor and drag racing enthusiast. He loved his family, especially his grandson Landon; and his cat Buddha. He also loved hunting, fishing and other outdoor activities.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Crystal and Justin Iosco, and Samantha Shirley; siblings: Billy and Janine Shirley, Michael and Michelle Shirley, Diana and Ben Calhoun; grandson, Landon, and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

A celebration of life service will be held at 3:00 pm, Saturday, May 22nd at the Prince William County Fairground Club House 10624 Dumfries Road, Manassas, Virginia 20112, officiated by Jacob Slaubaugh.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to https://nam10.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fgofund.me%2Ffa86d756&data=04%7C01%7Cshirles%40pwcs.edu%7Ce324d9cea79448f7c55508d917e6270c%7C17b09a6d95e44d1e85e31ce0d4de7fc1%7C0%7C0%7C637567099947804447%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C2000&sdata=yvs4OBZV5AlPjm9sUvTsgiLnRmsQCz2Jts2iIFP%2FP%2Bo%3D&reserved=0