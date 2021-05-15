Speed appears to be factor in crash that killed Woodbridge man

A Woodbridge man is dead following a crash last night on Cardinal Drive.

Prince William police tells us:

Fatal Crash Investigation – On May 14 at 9:00PM, investigators with the Crash Investigation Unit responded to the area of Cardinal Dr and Canary Ct in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate a single vehicle crash.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of a 2005 Scion XA was traveling north on Cardinal Dr, prior to Canary Ct, when the driver began to lose control of the vehicle.

At one point, the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree before coming to rest. The driver was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased. There were no other occupants in the vehicle. The driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision. Speed is a factor in the crash.

The investigation continues.

Identified:

The driver of the 2005 Scion XA was identified as Paul Charles CAMACHO, 21, of Woodbridge