Matthew Thomas Johnson, son, brother, nephew, cousin, and kind friend aged 40 of Manassas died May 4, 2021.

Matthew means “Gift of God,” he was born on October 8, 1980 to Zachary and Katherine (Mallon) Johnson. He was Baptized, took his First Communion, and was Confirmed at Sacred Heart Church where he was an altar server for many years. He attended local schools and graduated from Osborn Park High School. He was active as a player in Prince William County youth soccer from the earliest chance to join the league through high school. In the Cub Scouts he never lost a Pinewood Derby, and in the Boy Scouts he achieved the ultimate goal, Eagle Scout. Math skills and aptitude for computer science led him to a Degree in Information Technology Networking. He put these skills and interests to use working independently supporting IT projects for small businesses, St. Elizabeth’s Hospital and most recently the Pentagon.

Matt loved the water; swimming in pools, lakes, and body surfing at the Outer Banks. He had a natural touch in sailing. Most of all he enjoyed fishing; salt water, fresh water, from the bank, wading, or on a boat. He would catch his limit and enjoy the feast on the same day.

Community service brought him to a relationship with the staff at the Woodbridge Church of the Nazarene. He played an important role in that faith community’s Mercy Ministries a holistic outreach mission that tends to the physical and spiritual needs of sheltered and unsheltered homeless in our community. The Treeline Ministry is particularly guided appropriately by the verse “The King will reply, ‘Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.’ Matthew 25:40

In addition to his parents, Matt is survived by his sister Caroline (Nicholas) Whiteside, as well as aunts and uncles; Stephen (Jackie) Johnson, Edward Mallon, Mary (Raymond) Flate, William (Betsy) Mallon, Caroline (George) Harris, James (Gina) Mallon, Anita Vatshel, and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Walter and Patricia (Maloy) Johnson, and Edward and Anne (McGeorge) Mallon, and uncle Gregory Johnson. He was known to make friends easily and is remembered as a kind and gentle soul. It is most comforting to know that he is at peace.

Friends may call at Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home, 4143 Dale Blvd. Woodbridge, VA on Monday, May 24, 2021 from 6pm to 8pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 12975 Purcell Rd. Manassas, VA at 11am on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. A private inurnment will follow at the Place of Peace Columbarium, St. Benedict Monastery, 9535 Linton Hall Rd. Bristow, VA.

In lieu of flowers please consider donating in memory of Matthew T. Johnson to the Benedictine Sisters of Virginia, 9535 Linton Hall Rd. Bristow, VA 20136, donations can be made online at www.osb.org, or The Woodbridge Church of the Nazarene, Mercy Ministries, 14001 Smoketown Rd. Woodbridge, VA 22192 donations can be made online at www.woodbridgenaz.com “online giving,” the Mercy P.W. option.