Man, 19, crushed while operating construction equipment

A 19-year-old man from Manassas has died after operating a piece of construction equipment.

Fatal Crash Investigation – On May 10 at 9:27AM, investigators with the Crash Investigation Unit responded to the 8500 block of Smith Ln. in Manassas (20112) to investigate a single vehicle crash.

The investigation revealed that a 2020 Cast Loader 28T, lumber Grapple, was being driven up a ramp onto a trailer when the operator of the loader put the vehicle into reverse. The operator quickly steered the vehicle to the right, causing the vehicle to overturn and then fall off of the trailer.

When the vehicle overturned, the operator, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was thrown from the vehicle before the vehicle fell and landed on top of the operator. The operator was transported to an area hospital where he died as a result of his injuries sustained in the crash on May 13. Speed, Alcohol, and drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash.

Identified:

The operator of the 2020 Cast Loader 28T, lumber Grapple was identified as Manuel REYES, 19, of Manassas