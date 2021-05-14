Army museum to reopen June 24

The U.S. Army announced today that the National Museum of the United States Army will reopen on June 14, the Army’s 246th birthday. The museum, which is located at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, opened in November 2020, but was closed temporarily due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“June will be a month of celebration as we recognize Army Heritage Month, the Army’s birthday and the reopening of the Army museum,” said John Whitley, acting Secretary of the Army. “As the museum tells the history of our American Soldiers and honors their accomplishments and sacrifices, we will also reflect on their more recent service to our nation, including their contributions to COVID-19 and disaster-relief efforts, and the protection they provide us all.”

The Museum is the first comprehensive and truly national museum to capture, display and interpret the Army’s history by telling stories through the eyes of Soldiers. Its displays and interactive-learning exhibits illustrate the Army’s role in building and defending our nation, as well as Army humanitarian missions and technological and medical breakthroughs built on Army ingenuity.

In addition to the galleries and exhibits, the museum features a multisensory 300-degree theater, a tranquil rooftop garden and hundreds of historic treasures rarely or never-before-seen by the public.

Free, timed-entry tickets are now available through the museum’s website at http://www.theNMUSA.org. All tickets must be reserved in advance online, and there is a limit of five tickets per request.

The timed-entry tickets are part of the museum’s comprehensive plan, developed according to guidance from the Commonwealth of Virginia and the Army’s Public Health Center, to protect the health of its visitors and staff.