Study examines Metro extension from Springfield to Quantico

The Northern Virginia Transportation Commission is looking into improving transportation accessibility between the Marine Corps Base and Springfield, the terminus of Metro’s blue line.



The study known as the Springfield to Quantico Enhance Transportation Feasibility Study is currently being conducted by the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation. The study, which began in September 2020, is looking into transportation options that would run through the corridor between the Franconia-Springfield Metro station and Quantico.

Virginia Railway Express (VRE) already serves the base with a commuter rail stop. The commuter rail system is already undergoing a major expansion that will bring more trains to the corridor, between Fredericksburg and Washington, D.C., and possible commuter rail service on weekends.



The study was the result of an amendment in the approval of DRPT’s 2020 budget made by the Virginia General Assembly. The amount that was budgeted to the department for FY 2020 was $730.5 million.



The different possibilities that the study has looked into include options such as additional express bus service, increased commuter rail service levels from the Virginia Railway Express, Bus Rapid Transit, and a possible extension of Metrorail.



The study is also looking into planned land use as well as identifying possible locations for new stations and opportunities for development. Information provided by the study’s webpage estimates that the study area’s population will grow by 24% or by roughly 550,000 by the year 2045. Jobs in the same area are estimated to grow by 34% to a total of 270,000 by the same year.



The DRPT is currently conducting a public online survey about transportation in the area covered by the study which will close on May 17. The final results of the study are expected to be presented to the General Assembly by Dec. 1.

In addition, the DRPT has also been gathering information from local governments such as those of Fairfax and Prince William Counties, transportation organizations such as the VRE and Metro, as well as the U.S. Department of Defense.



