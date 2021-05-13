Prince William County

Police in Prince William County said a report of a rape that occurred in a grassy area on Golansky Boulevard, near BJ’s Wholesale Club was unfounded.

We reported the case last week and, today, Prince William police provided this update:

Rape *UPDATE – On May 12, upon further investigation, detectives with the Special Victims Unit determined the incident surrounding the rape that allegedly occurred in the area of Golansky Blvd. and Noble Pond Way on May 6, was unfounded. Following the investigation, detectives concluded that no incident occurred, and the sequence of events provided by the victim did not occur. Rape [Previously Released] – On May 6 at 10:09PM, officers responded to the area of Golansky Blvd. and Noble Pond Way in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate a rape. The investigation revealed that the victim, a 25-year-old woman, was sitting in the grassy area of the above location when an unknown man approached her from behind. The man implied he had a knife and demanded the victim go into a nearby wooded area. During the encounter, the suspect raped the victim before leaving the area on foot. The victim immediately went to a nearby business where police and rescue services were contacted. Detectives with the Special Victims Unit are actively investigating the incident and are seeking to speak with anyone who may have seen the suspect matching the provided description in the area at the time of the assault. More information will be released when available. The investigation continues.

Stafford County