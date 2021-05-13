More events to plan your May, as the region reopens to in-person events

As the region continues to reopen to in-person events following the pandemic, here are a few more event ideas to help you plan the remainder of May — the most wonderful time of the year.

5/14 – 5/16 Giselle at Hylton Performing Arts Center – (Manassas & Virtual) Giselle is a romantic ballet that tells of the power of true love; spins the myth of a peasant girl who dies of a broken heart when she finds out that her lover, Albrecht, is betrothed to another.

5/15 2021 Occoquan Blessing of the Fleet – (Occoquan) The Blessing of the Fleet is a centuries-old tradition where receiving a blessing from the local Clergy was meant to ensure a safe and bountiful season. This year marks the 20th Anniversary of the ORMA Blessing of the Fleet, which is dedicated to the loving memory of Patricia Croft, who was selflessly devoted to the service of others.

5/15 Ben Lomond Antique Rose Garden Tea – (Manassas) Celebrate the arrival of spring by spending a wonderful afternoon in the antique rose garden at Ben Lomond enjoying historic tea and garden-themed treats.

5/15 Nokesville Day – (Nokesville) Join and celebrate the Nokesville community for a day of fun for kids and adults! Children activities, moon bounces, food, crafts, vendors and more!

5/22 Baby Goat & Bunny Yoga at The Little Goat Farm at the Lake – (Nokesville) Beginning level Yoga. Baby Toy Goat Yoga Event featuring adorable baby goats, gentle yoga, and lots of snuggling. Includes Gift Cheese and Farm Product “Thank You” packages provided. **RESERVATIONS ARE REQUIRED**

5/22 2nd Annual Willing Warriors Memorial Poker Run – (Haymarket) This will be a joint effort by Willing Warriors and the Nam Knights of America MC, Sons of Titans Chapter to support the Willing Warriors – Ride Honoring the Memory of MGySgt Ira B. Baker II “Ratchet” and US Army SFC Haywood D. Thomas, Jr.

Memorial Day

5/29 Woodbridge Beer Fest 2021 – (Woodbridge) Join 94.7 The Drive, 106.7 The Fan, 95.5 WPGC, 107.9 El Zol, Brew Republic, and other local and regional craft breweries for the fourth annual Woodbridge Beer Fest Memorial Day Weekend, Saturday, May 29, 2021 @ 11am-5pm (10am for VIP).

5/29 Hylton on the Hill: Sean Heely Celtic Band at Hylton Performing Arts Center – (Manassas) Don’t miss U.S. National Scottish Fiddle Champion Seán Heely and his band of All-Star Celtic musicians for an outdoor performance that will sweep audiences away to Scotland and Ireland. The outdoor stage will come alive with music when Heely joins forces with All-Ireland singing champion and Mason alum Kevin Elam, bouzouki player Beth Patterson, percussionist Lucas Ashby, and percussive dancer Agi Kovacs.

-Submitted by Prince William County Office of Tourism