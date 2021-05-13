Live comedy to return to Workhouse Arts Center this Friday

Live comedy is coming back to the Workhouse Arts Center in Lorton.
After taking a hiatus due to the pandemic, Comedian Rahmein Mostafavi is bringing back live shows to the region. Mostafavi is no stranger to the Workhouse, as he first brought live comedy shows to both the Workhouse, and to the Old Silk Mill in Fredericksburg in 2021.
As we reported back then, Mostafavi’s first show at the Workhouse occurred under the brand “Cool Cow Comedy,” on the same night as the infamous derecho storm of 2012, which knocked out power to thousands in our region for days.
As for his upcoming shows, the Workhouse writes:
The Workhouse Arts Center is pleased to announce a Friday Night Happy Hour and Comedy Nights. has hand-picked top-notch stand-up comedians. The comedians have outstanding credits from comedy clubs throughout the DMV and the greater region. This limited engagement event will be one of the first opportunities for audiences to experience the joy of performing arts and laughter in person in a safe outdoor environment in the large tented área on the Rizer Pavilion at the Workhouse campus.
“We’re all trying to recover here. For me a big part of that is getting back to normalcy in the arts and my portion of that is stand up comedy. We’re a hilarious bunch of people and we want to hear those laughs from you all and hopefully lift you up!” Rahmein Mostafavi
Tickets must be purchased in advance at. Drinks and consessions will be available for purchase on site during the event.
“We know you need a laugh! It is time to enjoy some comedy at the Rizer Pavilion at the Workhouse Arts Center. Humor, drinks, stars, and complete relaxation after a work week!” said Elena Romanova, Chief Development Officer.
VENUE
WORKHOUSE ARTS CENTER – RIZER PAVILION
9518 Workhouse Way, Lorton, VA 22079
www.workhousearts.org
This event is 8pm – 9:30pm Fridays, May 14, 28, June 11, 18, 2021