Live comedy to return to Workhouse Arts Center this Friday

Live comedy is coming back to the Workhouse Arts Center in Lorton.

After taking a hiatus due to the pandemic, Comedian Rahmein Mostafavi is bringing back live shows to the region. Mostafavi is no stranger to the Workhouse, as he first brought live comedy shows to both the Workhouse, and to the Old Silk Mill in Fredericksburg in 2021.

As we reported back then, Mostafavi’s first show at the Workhouse occurred under the brand “Cool Cow Comedy,” on the same night as the infamous derecho storm of 2012, which knocked out power to thousands in our region for days.

As for his upcoming shows, the Workhouse writes: