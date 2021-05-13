Joseph Humenik

It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Joseph Andrew Humenik of Dumfries, VA on Sunday, May 9th at the age of 72 years.

Joe was born in Gary, Indiana; graduated from Perdue University, was a longtime employee of the federal government, and has lived in Northern Virginia for over 45 years. He was an active member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Dale City, VA since 1980 where he served as a CCD educator, usher, and lay eucharist minister. Joe was also an active member of Knights of Columbus John Paul I Council 7165 since 1985. In 2015, he received his 4th Degree Knight, a Sir Knight of Father Edward L. Richardson Assembly 3174.

Joe leaves behind his loving wife, Elizabeth, of 41 years and daughter, Victoria. He also leaves behind his brother Raymond and sister Maryanne (spouse Larry Basista) as well as numerous family and friends. Joe was predeceased by his loving parents Andrew and Anna Humenik; and sister-in-law Martha Humenik.

A viewing will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church, 14160 Ferndale Rd, Dale City, VA, 22193 on Monday, May 17th, 2021 at 11 am followed by the funeral mass at 12 pm. Memorial donations may be made to ACTS or Food for the Poor.