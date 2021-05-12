Virtual exhibit features work from Prince William Photography Club

In our busy routines, we often take for granted the visual beauty that passes in front of our eyes. Although we may occasionally note a passing scene, we don’t often have the time to dwell on the magical moments we experience.

This exhibit, called ” Magical Moments” with work from the Prince William Photography Club, aims to inspire and enrich the lives of our audience by presenting those emotional, thought-provoking magical moments in a way that compels the viewer to stop and engage with the scene that was captured by the lens. The photographer’s eye combined with the camera lens can capture those serendipitous magical moments at just the right instant of time, or from just the right angle.

The Prince William Photography Club (PWPC) is a nonprofit organization whose collective goal is to educate the public in the art of photography through workshops, seminars, competitions, exhibitions, and photo safaris. PWPC aims to provide rewarding experiences for those wishing to improve technical and artistic photography abilities, and to promote the art of photography through community engagement. The PWPC includes members ranging from beginners to advanced and professional photographers.

the exhibit runs now until June 5, 2021, and is accessed here: https://www.virginiaartfactory.org/magical-moments-prince-william-photography-club

Magical Moments, Prince William Photography Club Participating Artists:

Rainy Brooks

Frank Robbins

Suhail Mir

Sarah Beer Clemens

Nelson Pacheco

William Lanza

Mark Kunhke

Kimberly Stowell

Jaime England

George Newcomb

Virginia ARTfactory is located 9419 Battle Street in Downtown Manassas.