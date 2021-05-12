Virginia State Police
Woodbridge man charged in vehicle shooting
A Woodbridge man is behind bars on charges related to the March 11, 2021 shooting on Interstate 95 in Chesterfield County. Tavon A. Gray, 22, of Woodbridge, is being held without bond at the Chesterfield County Jail.
Gray was arrested May 11, 2021, on charges of shooting from a vehicle, shooting at an occupied vehicle, reckless handling of a firearm, and attempted malicious wounding.
At approximately 8:10 p.m. on March 11, 2021, Virginia State Police responded to Interstate 95 at the 60-mile marker to investigate a report of a shooting. The driver of a 2014 Chevrolet pickup truck reported he was traveling south on I-95 south of Route 10, when his vehicle was fired at by another motorist.
The driver of the Chevrolet was able to safely pull over to the right shoulder. None of the three occupants of the Chevrolet were injured.
The investigation is ongoing.
Prince William County
Woodbridge man charged with indecent exposure
Indecent Exposure – On May 10 at 10:18AM, officers responded to Lake Ridge Park located at 12350 Cotton Mill Dr. in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate an indecent exposure. The victim, a 79-year-old man, reported to police that while inside the Lake Ridge Golf Shop, he was approached by an unknown man, later identified as the accused. After a brief conversation, the accused exposed himself to the victim before walking out of the area. Officer’s located the accused nearby and detained him without incident. At no time was there any physical contact between the victim and the accused. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Antonio Lynnel WILLIAMSON, was arrested.
Arrested on May 10:
Antonio Lynnel WILLIAMSON, 26, of 11430 Garsdale Pl. in Woodbridge Charged with indecent exposure
Court Date: July 20, 2021 | Bond: $5,000 Unsecured Bond
Prowlers at Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center
Commercial Burglary – On May 12 at 2:54AM, officers responded to Bar Louie located at 15001 Potomac Town Pl. in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate an alarm activation. Upon arrival, officers located a black Chevy Impala parked next to the building and observed two masked man exiting a side window of the building before entering the Impala.
The officers’ attempts to detain the suspects were unsuccessful and the suspects fled the area. The only suspect descriptions available at this time are three or four black males wearing masks and dark-colored clothing.
Arrest made in December robbery
Strong-Arm Robbery *ARREST – On May 11, 2021, the suspect sought in connection to the robbery that was reported to have occurred in the 8100 block of Community Dr. in Manassas (20109) on December 17, 2020, was arrested. The suspect, Christopher Patrick HAYNES, was located and taken into custody by members of the Arlington County Police Department.
Wanted: [No Photo Available]
Christopher Patrick HAYNES, 28, of no 10829 Gambril Dr. in Manassas Charged with robbery
Court Date: Pending | Status: Incarcerated
Strong-Arm Robbery [Previously Released] – On December 17 at 4:21PM, officers responded to the 8100 block of Community Dr. in Manassas (20109) to investigate a robbery. The victim, a 34-year- old man, reported to police that while in the parking lot of the above area he was approached by an unknown man, later identified as the accused. During the encounter, the accused struck the victim causing him to fall to the ground where the accused then took the victim’s money. The accused then fled the area on foot while the victim contacted the police. A police K-9 searched the area for the accused who was not located. The victim reported minor injuries. Following the investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants for the accused, identified as Christopher Patrick HAYNES. Attempts to locate the accused have been unsuccessful.