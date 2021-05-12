Virginia State Police

Woodbridge man charged in vehicle shooting

A Woodbridge man is behind bars on charges related to the March 11, 2021 shooting on Interstate 95 in Chesterfield County. Tavon A. Gray, 22, of Woodbridge, is being held without bond at the Chesterfield County Jail.

Gray was arrested May 11, 2021, on charges of shooting from a vehicle, shooting at an occupied vehicle, reckless handling of a firearm, and attempted malicious wounding.

At approximately 8:10 p.m. on March 11, 2021, Virginia State Police responded to Interstate 95 at the 60-mile marker to investigate a report of a shooting. The driver of a 2014 Chevrolet pickup truck reported he was traveling south on I-95 south of Route 10, when his vehicle was fired at by another motorist.

The driver of the Chevrolet was able to safely pull over to the right shoulder. None of the three occupants of the Chevrolet were injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

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