Sentara offers FREE online childbirth and parenting classes to celebrate Women’s Health Month

May is Women’s Health Month. Every year, May is recognized to help raise awareness for health-related issues and important topics for women of all ages – especially individuals preparing to expand their families. Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center wants to make virtual childbirth and newborn parent education available for the community.

From now until January 10, 2022, Sentara is offering these classes for free. Prenatal education classes are not just for first-time moms, even seasoned parents and grandparents can learn something new. Childbirth classes and other parenting online classes can instill confidence and help manage expectations.

Currently, for the health and safe of our babies and families, the Women’s Health Center at Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center is not offering in-person maternity tours. Instead, we are offering an online tour and a variety of virtual childbirth classes.

“The safety of our moms, babies and team members is a priority here at Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center,” explains Beverly Wainman, MSN, RNC-EFM, Director Women’s Health Center Patient Services/Nursing. “The Women’s Health Center is offering these self-paced classes for our new parents, because we realize, soon, parents won’t have the flexibility to adjust their schedules. We want to not only empower, but prepare families.”

Here is a list of the FREE classes, along with the codes needed for access:

Understanding Birth ENGLISH eClass: snvmcubecen

Understanding Birth SPANISH eClass: snvmcubecsp

Understanding Fatherhood eClass: snvmcufecen

Understanding Your Newborn ENGLISH eClass: snvmcuynecen

Understanding Your Newborn SPANISH eClass: snvmcuynecsp

Please note: codes must be entered in all lower-case letters.

Below, are the login instructions for these particular classes:

Go to injoyonline.com Click CREATE ACCOUNT button Set up your account by entering your first name, last name and email address Enter/Create a password Enter password you created to confirm Enter access redemption code: (this code is for one-time use only) Click VALIDATE button Check box next to “I Agree to the Terms & Conditions” Click COMPLETE button

Be sure to bookmark this website for quicker access

Please create one account per family. This access code is a one-time use and will give you access to your selected eClass. For future use, go to www.injoyonline.com, and log in with your email address and password. You’ll have access to the eClass for 9 months after you first log in.

To tour Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center and the Women’s Health Center, visit our online videos at:

Welcome to Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center

Virtual maternity tour

Why our team loves working with you

Why choose the Women’s Health Center

Birth Navigator & Lactation Consultant services

Advice for new moms

If you have any questions regarding Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center’s Maternity services, call our birth navigator at 703-523-0582 or visit sentara.com/maternity.