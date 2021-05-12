Prince William County Fair to return for 71st year

The largest county fair in Virginia will return for nine days in August.

After taking an unprecedented year off last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Prince William County Fair, an annual tradition that dates back more than 70 years, will be held from Friday, August 13 to Saturday, August 21.

And, all of your favorite fair events are slated to return this year, from the demolition derby, monster trucks, tractor pull, and bull riding in the grandstand.

Two goat shows are planned — one for young goats and the other for dairy goats on August 10 and 11, respectively. There are also shows for sheep and swine on Thursday, August 15, and Friday, August 16.

Nightly concerts are planned in the show barn, with bands like the Hot Rod Rockers, Wayne Fairfax Bluegrass Band, and the Page County Ramblers.

The Prince William County Baby Contest, hosted by yours truly, will be Saturday and Sunday, August 10 and 11.

On Saturday, August 10, girls and boys 9 to 18 months old at 3 and 4 p.m., respectively.

On Sunday, August 11, girls and boys 18 to 36 months will take the show barn at 3 and 4 p.m., respectively.

Arts, crafts, and photography will be on display all week inside the home arts building.

Puppy Pets, One Wheel Wonder, Rockin’ A Ranch Camel, and Pony Rides, and Ackmonster’s Chainsaw Art will be featured in the kids’ zone.

Inside the commercial building, you’ll once again find wine tasting and offerings from local vendors.

And then, as always, the midway carnival rides and fair food.

Advanced ticket sales are underway.

Children under four and active military are admitted free, while adults 14 to 64 are $8.

Tickets for children four to 13 and adults over 65 are $7 each.

An advanced Family Five Pack Ticket, which includes five-weekday admission passes and ride wristbands, is $95 (excludes grandstand events).

An advance Season Ticket allows admission on any day of fair for $70. (Excludes carnival rides on the midway).

The fair is owned and operated since 1949 by the Prince William Veterans Farm Club. The Prince William Fairground Expo & Event Center is located at 10624 Dumfries Road in Manassas.