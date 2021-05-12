Pipe replacement, detour planned near Haymarket

Antioch Road (Route 681) between Gaines Road (Route 1701) and Waterfall Road (Route 601) will be closed to through traffic, weather permitting, from 7 p.m. Friday, May 14 to 5 a.m. Monday, May 17 to replace a stormwater pipe, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Those needing to reach properties along Antioch Road will have access; however, traffic will not be able to go beyond the point of pipe replacement (just south of Waterfall Road) in either direction.

Through traffic will be detoured via Waterfall Road, Route 15 (James Madison Highway) and Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) back to Antioch Road.