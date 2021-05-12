Governor asked to ease coronavirus restrictions in time for high school graduations

Six feet? How about three feet?

Prince William County Public School Board Chairman Dr. Babur Lateef is asking the governor to relax his rules on social distancing in order to allow more people to attend 15 outdoor high school graduation ceremonies next month.

Lateef penned:

Our largest schools will graduate upwards of 750 students. Twelve of our graduations will occur at Jiffy Lube Live—an outdoor amphitheater with 10,444 reserved seats. Half capacity is 5,222 seats. However, EO72’s six feet rule has the practical effect of reducing our capacity to approximately 3,000. With 750 graduates, that leaves at best 2,250 tickets to distribute among graduates and staff. The real-world logistics of six feet guidance limits each family’s participation to approximately two tickets. Invariably, grandparents, siblings, friends–or even parents–will be kept from celebrating this rite of passage. At the very least, a three feet standard would allow for the possibility of 4-5 tickets per family.

A corresponding letter from the County Board of Supervisors to Gov. Northam supports Lateef’s request. No word yet on whether or not the governor is going to ease his restrictions in time for the ceremonies that begin on June 7.

Last week, Northam said he could lift by June 15, but added a mask mandate could remain in place.

The schools not graduating at Jiffy Lube Live include Charles J. Colgan Sr. High School and Independence Nontraditional School. Both schools are located at Independent Hill, and both will hold ceremonies on their respective campuses.

Governor’s School at Innovation Park will graduate students at Manassas Park High School.

Here’s a full list of graduation dates, times, and locations.