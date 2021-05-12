First Lady Jill Biden to headline Mason graduation ceremony

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will be the commencement speaker at George Mason University’s commencement.

The virtual ceremony is scheduled to take place on Friday, May 14

The university writes:

First Lady Jill Biden will be George Mason University’s Commencement speaker, headlining the May 14 virtual event honoring nearly 9,700 graduates. Dr. Biden will record a speech for graduates that will be broadcast during the livestream event. The university will also conduct smaller, in-person graduation recognition events during the week of May 10, culminating in the virtual Commencement. Dr. Biden received a Doctor of Education in educational leadership from the University of Delaware. She began her teaching career in 1976 in Delaware as an English teacher and reading specialist. She also taught at a psychiatric hospital and at Delaware Technical Community College.

Graduates will be able to walk in person during an event the university calls a “Patriot Procession,” held on campus on Friday. Additionally, some students were given to option to hold mini in-person graduation ceremonies outside Eagle Bank Arena on the Fairfax Campus.

Biden’s speech will be given during what the university is calling its university-wide graduation event, which will be live-streamed here.

In other college graduation news, Northern Virginia Community College held its commencement events this week.

The college tells PLN: