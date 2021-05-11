VRE to resume full service June 1

The Virginia Railway Express (VRE) will resume its full-service schedule on Tuesday, June 1, increasing commuting options for passengers. VRE has been running a reduced-service schedule since March 17, 2020, following a 90% decline in ridership due to COVID-19. Under the full-service schedule, VRE will operate 32 daily trains on its two lines.

“As people return to the office, we recognize the reduced-service schedule may not be a good fit for their commutes. Convenience is important to our riders and we are pleased to be able to accommodate them,” said VRE Chief Executive Officer Rich Dalton. “A return to full service will also allow us to maintain social distancing on platforms and railcars, even as ridership begins to increase.”

VRE railcars will remain marked for social distancing, with window seats available in every other row. VRE’s train utilization webpage allows passengers to find the train that matches their social distance comfort level. An enhanced, twice daily cleaning of railcars and federal and state face mask requirements will also remain in place.

As VRE returns to full service, it will implement a seasonal schedule on the Fredericksburg Line. This schedule adjusts the arrival times on select trains at certain stations in the afternoon to mitigate the effects of heat-related speed restrictions that occur in summer.

The Amtrak Step-Up program, which allows VRE ticketholders to ride Amtrak trains for an additional charge, remains suspended.

The 13th largest commuter rail service in the U.S., VRE is a transportation partnership of the Northern Virginia and the Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation Commissions. The 4.5 million rides the railroad provides annually remove some 100 million vehicle miles from Northern Virginia’s interstates. Learn more at www.vre.org.