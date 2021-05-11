Volunteers needed as outdoor events make comeback

Calling All Golfers! Arc of Greater Prince William/INSIGHT, Inc. is hosting an Annual Golf Tournament May 14 at Old Hickory Golf Club in Woodbridge. Get outdoors in the spring air, hit golf balls and help raise funds for a great cause! Please contact Chris at 703.670.4800, email [email protected] to learn more.
Non-COVID-19 Opportunities:
- For Children’s Sake (FCS) needs Foster Parents to open their home and help youth in the community. FCS trains and supports all families ongoing before, during and after foster youth are in your home. FCS serves youth from birth until their 21st birthday, but the biggest need at this time are homes for youth ages 10-17. If you are interested in learning more about either short term or long term foster care or adoption, please reach out to Kelley at[email protected].
- Historic Manassas is gearing up for their annual Manassas Heritage Railway Festival June 5 in Old Town Manassas. Volunteers age 16+ are needed 7am-4pm to help with such duties as directing vendors, taking tickets for the small train ride, wiping down the small train after each ride and making sure masks are being worn. It’s a fun way for teens to earn some service hours! Please contact Melissa at [email protected] to learn more.
- The wonderful folks at House of Mercy are hosting a Tushies & Toes Drive May 21-22 to collect new diapers, socks and underwear for children, teens and adults. It’s a super easy drive-thru event where you drive in, drop off your donation in their outside bin and drive away with their thanks ringing in your ears! Please visitwww.houseofmercyva.org/underwear-drive/ or call 703.659.1636 for more information.
- Reminder – Keep Prince William Beautiful is holding their May Community Cleanup May 15, 10am-1pm in Manassas! Volunteers age 16+ will meet at Barron Park at the intersection of Aaron Lane and Alder Lane, then spread out from there to remove litter from public spaces in the community. Youth ages 5-15 must volunteer with an adult. Please register at www.volunteer.kab.org/opportunity/a2a4M0000010MAOQA2, email[email protected] to learn more.
- Are you interested in gardening and supporting wildlife? Prince William Conservation Alliance is looking for dedicated volunteers who can join them most Saturdays from now until fall. Each Saturday, 9:30am-12pm, is spent weeding, pruning, and watering plants to make sure the Wildlife Garden at Merrimac Farm looks terrific for their visitors and animal friends. Families are welcome! Volunteers should wear long pants, long socks and sturdy shoes. Bring a smile, a hat, a bag lunch and bug spray! Please email [email protected] for more information.
- Calling all shutterbugs! Prince William Conservation Alliance is sponsoring a “Spring is for Hope” photo contest. Dust off those cameras, get outdoors and start snapping pictures of how Spring is a time for hope! Photos must be taken within Prince William County; the deadline for submission is May 20, 2021. Please visithttp://pwconserve.org/photo2021.html for categories and other contest details. Questions? Please email[email protected].
- We’re Back! RSVP’s VETS Program which provides transportation for veterans and their spouses to medical appointments is starting back up, and volunteer drivers age “55 or better” are needed! Volunteers must be at least 55 years old and successfully complete both a criminal and driving record check. It’s a wonderful way to give back and say “thank you” to our veterans for all they’ve done! Please email [email protected] or call 571.292.5307 to learn more.
- SERVE needs volunteers age 16+ in their Hunger Resource Center on Friday afternoons, 12:45pm-4pm. Volunteers will assist with packing food for distribution to clients as well as helping unload, sort and organize donated food as well cleaning/maintaining the warehouse. You’ll feel great as you help clients obtain healthy, nutritious food for their families! Please email [email protected] for more information.
COVID-19 Volunteer Opportunities:
Spanish speakers! Prince William County Office of Emergency Management needs 1-2 volunteers age 18+ on weekdays at the Manassas Mall COVID vaccination site, located near Uptown Alley in the mall. Hours are 9am-4pm Monday-Friday. Volunteers will act as English to Spanish translators between residents and County staff. Fluency in both English and Spanish are required. This is an ongoing need, and you’ll feel great helping those with limited English understand the critical information they need to receive their COVID vaccine! Please email [email protected] for more information on how you can help.
Medical Reserve Corps Support your local health department and your community during a public health emergency! Volunteers are needed to support several missions, including public health education and outreach, disease investigation, vaccine clinics, and more! Medical experience is not required; they have roles for everyone! Bilingual volunteers are especially needed. Volunteers must be 18 years of age, complete minimum training, and pass a state background check to serve. Please fill out an application at vamrc.org. Questions? Please email Amy at [email protected] for more information.
- American Red Cross needs volunteers to be Shelter Service Associates in the event of a disaster during COVID-19. Volunteers work in person in a Red Cross shelter before, during and/or after a disaster event, completing tasks necessary for shelter operations and providing assistance for disaster clients. Duties include working in reception, registration, feeding, dormitory, information or other areas within a shelter. Please email[email protected] for more information.
If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call our wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William at 703.369.5292. You can also visit our website at www.volunteerprincewilliam.org. Thanks so much for all you do in our community.