Volunteers needed as outdoor events make comeback

Calling All Golfers! Arc of Greater Prince William/INSIGHT, Inc. is hosting an Annual Golf Tournament May 14 at Old Hickory Golf Club in Woodbridge. Get outdoors in the spring air, hit golf balls and help raise funds for a great cause! Please contact Chris at 703.670.4800, email [email protected] to learn more.

Non-COVID-19 Opportunities:

For Children’s Sake (FCS) needs Foster Parents to open their home and help youth in the community. FCS trains and supports all families ongoing before, during and after foster youth are in your home. FCS serves youth from birth until their 21st birthday, but the biggest need at this time are homes for youth ages 10-17. If you are interested in learning more about either short term or long term foster care or adoption, please reach out to Kelley at [email protected] .



Historic Manassas is gearing up for their annual Manassas Heritage Railway Festival June 5 in Old Town Manassas. Volunteers age 16+ are needed 7am-4pm to help with such duties as directing vendors, taking tickets for the small train ride, wiping down the small train after each ride and making sure masks are being worn. It’s a fun way for teens to earn some service hours! Please contact Melissa at [email protected] to learn more.



The wonderful folks at House of Mercy are hosting a Tushies & Toes Drive May 21-22 to collect new diapers, socks and underwear for children, teens and adults. It’s a super easy drive-thru event where you drive in, drop off your donation in their outside bin and drive away with their thanks ringing in your ears! Please visit www.houseofmercyva.org/underwear-drive/ or call 703.659.1636 for more information.



Reminder – Keep Prince William Beautiful is holding their May Community Cleanup May 15, 10am-1pm in Manassas! Volunteers age 16+ will meet at Barron Park at the intersection of Aaron Lane and Alder Lane, then spread out from there to remove litter from public spaces in the community. Youth ages 5-15 must volunteer with an adult. Please register at www.volunteer.kab.org/opportunity/a2a4M0000010MAOQA2 , email [email protected] to learn more.



Are you interested in gardening and supporting wildlife? Prince William Conservation Alliance is looking for dedicated volunteers who can join them most Saturdays from now until fall. Each Saturday, 9:30am-12pm, is spent weeding, pruning, and watering plants to make sure the Wildlife Garden at Merrimac Farm looks terrific for their visitors and animal friends. Families are welcome! Volunteers should wear long pants, long socks and sturdy shoes. Bring a smile, a hat, a bag lunch and bug spray! Please email [email protected] for more information.



Calling all shutterbugs! Prince William Conservation Alliance is sponsoring a “Spring is for Hope” photo contest. Dust off those cameras, get outdoors and start snapping pictures of how Spring is a time for hope! Photos must be taken within Prince William County; the deadline for submission is May 20, 2021. Please visit http://pwconserve.org/photo2021.html for categories and other contest details. Questions? Please email [email protected] .



We’re Back! RSVP’s VETS Program which provides transportation for veterans and their spouses to medical appointments is starting back up, and volunteer drivers age “55 or better” are needed! Volunteers must be at least 55 years old and successfully complete both a criminal and driving record check. It’s a wonderful way to give back and say “thank you” to our veterans for all they’ve done! Please email [email protected] or call 571.292.5307 to learn more.

