Today’s police report: 2 wanted after mob assault in Woodbridge

Prince William County
Malicious Wounding by Mob – On May 10 at 3:08AM, officers responded to the Bayvue Apartments located in the 1400 block of Bayside Ave. in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers located a 42-year-old man, suffering from severe stab wounds and provided immediate first aid until rescue personnel arrived.
The victim was flown to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. The investigation revealed that a group of men were in the above area when an altercation ensued. During the altercation, a second victim, a 33-year-old man, was struck resulting in minor injuries before the parties separated.
A police K-9 searched the area for the suspects who were not located. While investigating, detectives with the Violent Crimes Bureau identified the suspects and obtained arrest warrants for Ulises Isaias URIAS MORALES, Jose URIAS MORALES, and Pablo Omar URIAS MORALES. Later that evening, Ulises Isaias URIAS MORALES, was taken into custody without incident in the Woodbridge area.
Attempts to locate the other suspects have been unsuccessful.
Arrested on May 10:
Ulises Isaias URIAS MORALES, 29, of 1372 E. Longview Dr. in Woodbridge Charged with malicious wounding by mob and assault by mob
Court Date: June 21, 2021 | Bond: Unavailable
Wanted:
Jose URIAS MORALES, 38, of of the 1400 block of Woodlark Dr. in District Heights, MD Described as a Hispanic male, 5’6”, 150lbs., with black hair, and brown eyes
Wanted for malicious wounding by mob and assault by mob
Pablo Omar URIAS MORALES, 24, of the 1400 block of Woodlark Dr. in District Heights, MD Described as a Hispanic male, 5’7”, 150lbs., with black hair, and brown eyes
Wanted for malicious wounding by mob and use of a firearm in commission of a felony
Arrest made un UBER sex assault
Sexual Assault *ARREST – On May 11, 2021, the suspect sought in connection to the sexual assault that was reported to have occurred in the area of Dumfries Rd. near Bristow Rd. in Manassas (20112) on July 2, 2020, was arrested. The suspect, Aaron GINN, was arrested in Maryland by members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.
Arrested on May 11: [No Photo Available]
Aaron GINN, 27, of 2808 Cornflower Ln. in Waldorf, MD
Charged with sexual assault and indecent exposure Court Date: Pending | Status: Incarcerated
Sexual Assault [Previously Released] – On July 2 at 2:58PM, officers responded to investigate a sexual assault that was reported to have occurred in the area of Dumfries Rd. near Bristow Rd. in Manassas (20112) earlier that morning. The victim, a 19-year-old woman, reported to police that she arranged for an Uber ride just before 5:00AM. During the ride, the driver, identified as the accused, exposed himself to the victim and sexually assaulted her. The victim was able to separate herself from the accused while still inside the vehicle before arriving at the requested destination. No injuries were reported. On July 3, following the investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants for the accused, identified as Aaron GINN. Attempts to locate the accused have been unsuccessful.