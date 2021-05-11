Today’s police report: 2 wanted after mob assault in Woodbridge

Prince William County

Malicious Wounding by Mob – On May 10 at 3:08AM, officers responded to the Bayvue Apartments located in the 1400 block of Bayside Ave. in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers located a 42-year-old man, suffering from severe stab wounds and provided immediate first aid until rescue personnel arrived.

The victim was flown to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. The investigation revealed that a group of men were in the above area when an altercation ensued. During the altercation, a second victim, a 33-year-old man, was struck resulting in minor injuries before the parties separated.

A police K-9 searched the area for the suspects who were not located. While investigating, detectives with the Violent Crimes Bureau identified the suspects and obtained arrest warrants for Ulises Isaias URIAS MORALES, Jose URIAS MORALES, and Pablo Omar URIAS MORALES. Later that evening, Ulises Isaias URIAS MORALES, was taken into custody without incident in the Woodbridge area.

Attempts to locate the other suspects have been unsuccessful.

Arrested on May 10:

Ulises Isaias URIAS MORALES, 29, of 1372 E. Longview Dr. in Woodbridge Charged with malicious wounding by mob and assault by mob

Court Date: June 21, 2021 | Bond: Unavailable

Wanted:

Jose URIAS MORALES, 38, of of the 1400 block of Woodlark Dr. in District Heights, MD Described as a Hispanic male, 5’6”, 150lbs., with black hair, and brown eyes

Wanted for malicious wounding by mob and assault by mob

Pablo Omar URIAS MORALES, 24, of the 1400 block of Woodlark Dr. in District Heights, MD Described as a Hispanic male, 5’7”, 150lbs., with black hair, and brown eyes

Wanted for malicious wounding by mob and use of a firearm in commission of a felony

Arrest made un UBER sex assault