Shuttle bus study coming to Mason Sci-Tech campus, Innovation Park employment center

Prince William County will get new funding to plan for a new shuttle service to serve the George Mason University Science and Technology Campus near Manassas.

The campus is the Prince William County hub for the Fairfax-based university. In addition to the school, the area surrounding campus, Innovation Park, is filled with technology companies, and the FBI Northern Virginia Regional Headquarters.

The county has long envisioned Innovation Park to become a center of activity in the county since the local government purchased the land for development in the late 1990s. Since then, the county has been selling off portions of the property to firms it thinks will will create jobs.

The shuttle would not only service the Innovation Park area but would also serve a new transit bus the could be built. That hub would replace a Virginia Railway Express station that had been slated to be built near the Science and Technology Campus. The project was killed at the same time VRE decided not to build a rail extension to Haymarket.

Paolo J. Belita, with the Prince William County Department of Transportation, provides more details about the upcoming shuttle bus study.