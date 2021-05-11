Prince William will begin street repair after inking deal with Quantico base

Construction crews are gearing up to repair Russell Road, at the entrance to Quantico Marine Corps Base.

A Prince William County spokeswoman writes PLN:

The work to be done at Russell Rd. is really two different projects. As you enter the base on the right side, there is a slumping of soil happening due to water infiltration and bad soil. This slumping is occurring near the road elevation. This area will be excavated in several different steps down the slope and new material placed back. The guardrail will be removed and if asphalt needs to be milled due to undermining, it will be milled and replaced. Guardrail will be placed back in the new soil and the road striped if necessary. The new soil will be hydroseeded to stabilize from any further erosion. The left side of the road has a failing corrugated metal pipe causing a sinkhole. This will be replaced with the same size pipe, however it will be a 0.50” thick steel casing pipe. The new pipe will be bored under the road to avoid open excavation due to depth and traffic issues. Upon installation of the new pipe, the old pipe will be filled with cement and properly abandoned and the sinkhole on the left side of the road will be filled with new soil. New headwalls will be placed on the pipe and all disturbed areas will be hydroseeded. The work will start within the next few weeks with an authorized task order from the Marine Core Base Quantico.



The work comes as the county has inked a new agreement with the Marine Corps Base to maintain some of its roads.

Prince William County penned some of the details of that agreement in a press release: