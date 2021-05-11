Features Prince William seeks funds to investigate cemetery connected first families of Va. By Rick Horner Published May 11, 2021 at 5:30PM | Updated June 29, 2022 at 11:57PM Matthew Critchley, 13, helped give an illuminating tour of the cemetery that dates back more than 200 years. (File photo; Mary Davidson/PotomacLocal.com) This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Rick Horner View all posts #Locals Only