Pedestrian killed on Minnieville Road in Woodbridge identified

Prince William police have identified a woman who was killed while walking along Minnieville Road, near a Kohls department store in Woodbridge on Thursday, May 6.

Police tell us:

Fatal Crash Investigation *VICTIM IDENTIFIED – Investigators with the Crash Investigation Unit have identified the pedestrian who died after being struck by a vehicle while walking in the roadway of Minnieville Rd. in Woodbridge (22191) on May 6. The deceased was identified as Robin Rapheal MILLER, 56, of Woodbridge.

Identified:

The deceased was identified as Robin Rapheal MILLER, 56, of Woodbridge

The driver of the 2016 Ford Mustang was identified as a 29-year-old man of Woodbridge

Fatal Crash Investigation [Previously Released] – On May 6 at 8:07PM, investigators with the Crash Investigation Unit responded to the area of Minnieville Rd. and Noblewood Plaza in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a crash involving a pedestrian. The investigation revealed that the driver of a 2016 Ford Mustang was traveling eastbound on Minnieville Rd. when the vehicle struck a pedestrian near the intersection with Noblewood Plaza. Investigators determined the pedestrian was walking within the roadway, outside of a crosswalk, at the time of the collision. The striking vehicle remained on scene and the driver was not injured. The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital where he died as a result of his injuries sustained in the crash. Speed, alcohol, or drug use were not factors in the collision with the driver of the vehicle. The victim’s identification will be released once next of kin has been notified.