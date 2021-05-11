Carol Ann Hawkins, 83 of Woodbridge VA and formally of Abilene, Texas died on May 5, 2021 at Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center. She was born in 1937 to the late Charnel and Margaret Harlow.

Carol enjoyed reading, painting, crocheting, puzzles, and gardening. But her favorite pass time was spending time with her loving family.

Including her parents, she is preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert Lee Hawkins.

She is survived by her adored daughters, Alisha Conkling (Stephen) and Laura Hawkins and her partner Richard Underwood; her beloved brother, Buddy Harlow (Lois), and her cousin Susie Giddings. She is also survived by her cherished grandchildren, Andrew Conkling (Jessie) and Xander Conkling.

A graveside service to celebrate her life will be celebrated at Elmwood Funeral Home & Memorial Park, 5750 US-277 South, Abilene, Texas 79606 on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at 2:00pm.