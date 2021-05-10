NAACP to host Juneteenth Black and Brown Family and Farmers Market

With the help of Long Family Markets, the Stafford NAACP is hosting a Juneteenth Black and Brown Family and Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 19 at the 610 Commuter Lot, 163 Staffordboro Blvd. in North Stafford.

In addition to lots of great merchandise and food for sale, there will be entertainment, games, prizes and a kids corner.

Farmers and vendors are welcomed to join us and sell their items. For details, send an email to [email protected] or a text to 540-699-0638.

[pdf]https://d2lxfjodebgl4g.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/Black-and-Brown-Market-2.pdf[/pdf]