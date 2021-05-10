Published May 10, 2021 at 11:09AM | Updated May 11, 2021 at 10:49AM

Updated Tuesday, May 11, 2021

From Virginia State Police

Virginia State Police Trooper E. Byrd is investigating a single-vehicle crash in Stafford County. The crash occurred Monday, May 10, 2021, at 5:05 a.m. along Interstate 95 at the 147 mile-marker. A 2013 Freightliner tractor-trailer was traveling South on I-95 when it ran off of the right side of the roadway. The Freightliner collided with an impact attenuator then a jersey wall, and subsequently caught fire. The driver of the tractor-trailer, Awwal A. Muhammad, 48, of Newark, NJ, was not injured in the crash. Muhammad was wearing a seatbelt.

Muhammad was charged with failure to maintain travel lane. The crash remains under investigation.

Original post

A portion of Interstate 95 that had been closed due to a tractor-trailer crash has reopened.

No injuries were reported, according to Stafford fire and rescue.

Details on what led to the crash have not been posted, however, here’s what we know.

The crash occurred just before 6 a.m. today. The Virginia Department of Transportation emailed:

Interstate 95 southbound is closed in Stafford County at mile marker 147, south of Exit 148 (Quantico), for a crash involving a tractor-trailer. Southbound I-95 motorists can expect delays near the Exit 148 area, with approximately two miles of congestion approaching the incident scene.

We’re working with Virginia State Police to get more details about the crash.