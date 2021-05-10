Full traffic stops overnight on I-95 for FredEx project

Published May 10, 2021 at 5:06PM | Updated May 10, 2021 at 5:45PM

Travelers on Interstate 95 northbound should anticipate delays with double lane closures and full traffic stops scheduled to advance construction on the I-95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project in Stafford County.

Starting at 10 p.m. tonight, May 10, I-95 northbound will be reduced to one lane north of exit 133 (Route 17) to exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to allow crews to prepare for a full traffic stop.

All I-95 northbound traffic will be stopped intermittently between midnight and 3 a.m. early Tuesday, May 11 to move a crane across the travel lanes to the median. All northbound traffic may be stopped up to 30 minutes.

Also tomorrow, with assistance from Virginia State Police, crews will slow all northbound traffic to a full stop for a single 15-minute period between 7 and 8 p.m. near the exit 148 (Quantico) interchange. Crews will be moving a large piece of equipment. After the slow roll, one northbound lane near exit 148 will remain closed until 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 12.

Weather permitting, lane closures on I-95 northbound are scheduled at the following dates and times:

Monday, May 10 – Tuesday, May 11 (Exit 133-136)

· 9 p.m. – 10 p.m. – Single lane closure

· 10 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. – Double lane closure

· Midnight to 3 a.m. – Full traffic stop up

· 4:30 a.m. – All lanes open

Tuesday, May 11 – Wednesday, May 12 (Exit 148)

· 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. – Slow roll to full traffic stop

· 8 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. – Single lane closure

· 4:30 a.m. – All lanes open

Wednesday, May 12 – Friday, May 14 (Exit 133-136)

· 9 p.m. – 10 p.m. – Single lane closure

· 10 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. – Double lane closure

· 4:30 a.m. – All lanes open

Message boards will be posted along I-95 northbound to alert motorists to delays ahead.