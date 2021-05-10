Elizabeth Griffin

Elizabeth Faye Griffin, age 85, of Montclair, VA passed away on April 24. Beloved wife of the late Robert Griffin for 60 years. Loving mother of Nancy Conrad, Beth Griffin, and Amy Griffin ( Kenny Kile), and cherished grandmother of Tyler Conrad. Survived also by beloved in-laws, nieces and nephews, and other extended family.

Faye was born in Norfolk VA to John Wesley Horton and Mary Elizabeth Horton, and was a sister to the late John Wesley Horton, Jr. She attended Nursing School on a full scholarship at DePaul Hospital and worked as an RN on the pediatric unit at hospitals in Illinois and Virginia before pausing her career to raise her family. When her girls were almost all grown, she returned to nursing, bringing her caring and wisdom to 20 years at Mount Vernon Hospital.

Faye was a very devoted wife and mother who loved spending time with her family and dogs, working in her garden, vacationing with family and friends, reading, doing puzzles, watching the birds, visiting with neighbors and other friends, and watching shows like Jeopardy, Antiques Roadshow, and her British sit-coms. She ended all her cards and letters to her loved ones with “You are loved!”

Inurnment will take place at 1pm, Thursday, May 10, 2021 at Quantico National Cemetery, Triangle, VA 22172.