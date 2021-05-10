Coronavirus vaccine demand falls in Fredericksburg region

The effort to vaccinate the Fredericksburg region from the coronavirus has stalled.

According to the presentation given by the Rappahannock Area Health District given to the Stafford County Board of Supervisors, as of May 4, 92,013 doses of vaccine have been administered to residents. Of those numbers, just under 55,000 or 40% of that number have gotten at least one shot, while 26.1% have been fully vaccinated.

The presentation also showed that Stafford County is in a unique position, considering that the numbers don’t tell the whole story regarding who has been vaccinated.

The statistics do not count those who have been vaccinated by the Federal Government. Since Stafford is inhabited largely by military personnel, so those vaccinated by the federal government, the number of vaccinated residents in the county may be higher than what’s being reported.

Health officials estimate that of the over 9,000 individuals who have received one dose from nearby Quantico Marine Corps Base. At least 50% of them live in Stafford County.

The statistics also don’t include members of the Veteran’s Association, which gives cause to believe that the number of vaccinated residents in the county is higher than the official numbers state.

Another issue discussed by newly arrived RAHD Director Dr. Olugbenga Obasanjo the District has experienced a flip over the last month in continued vaccination. Last month, county residents were demanding vaccines. Now more vaccine supply than there is demand.

One explanation for this slow down is the recent pause on the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, which was reported to have caused blood clotting in six patients leading to their deaths. The vaccine was put back into circulation weeks later, but the uncertainty around the safety of the vaccine has slowed down progress.

Falmouth District Supervisor Meg Bohmke asked Obasanjo if people are being educated about the benefit of getting both vaccine shots. Obasanjo said that they emphasize to recipients the value of being fully vaccinated with both doses.

The RAHD is also working to remove barriers to getting the second dose. Sometimes hospitals get flooded with vaccine appointments.

Obasanjo emphasized that county residents who have not been vaccinated should schedule appointments to receive vaccinations for the coronavirus at the end of the presentation.