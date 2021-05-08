Lemuel David Jones, III “Dave” died on May 3, 2021 of noncovid lung disease. He was 79, born on September 6, 1941. He is survived by his wife, Martha Wilcher Roberts, his daughter Jenny Somosky, his grandsons Stephen and Michael, and great grandsons Cooper and Reid. He was preceded in death by his father Lemuel David Jones, Jr., his mother, Miriam Grace Gilbert Jones Snyder and his son Lemuel David Jones, IV, “Lenny”, who tragically drowned in 1986.

Born in the era of hot rods and shade tree mechanics, Dave grew up passionate about cars and fascinated with internal combustion engines. At 15 he was working in gas stations all around his hometown of District Heights, Maryland, absorbing the lore and learning the intricacies of auto mechanics. After a brief stint at the Washington Navy Yard, he began a long career at the Naval Research Lab as a technician teamed up with a group of scientists. If they could design it, Davey could make it. He retired from NRL in 1995 to a quiet life in Woodbridge, Virginia with his wife Martha. (Earlier marriages to June Folsom and Janet Butler had ended in divorce.)

He built a large home machine shop in Woodbridge and began work on his dream car, a 1933 Flathead Ford. From the ground up. With a fast engine. It took him years to finish, and he loved every minute of it. He and Martha enjoyed a quiet home-based life with a succession of his dogs, her cats, and a large swimming pool where they spent long sunny hours just hanging out. He will be sorely missed by his wife of 40 years, his family, and his car friends who could always count on answers to their questions and free machine work for their projects.

Dave didn’t want a memorial service. But raise a glass to him from time to time and keep him in your heart. He will always be remembered for his quirky sense of humor and his love for NASCAR and big sloppy dogs.