Prince William County
Man shot in Dale City
A man was flown to a local hospital after he was shot this afternoon in Dale City. Detials are scarce, but here’s what we know:
*INCIDENT: #Shooting | #Woodbridge — #PWCPD is currently investigating a shooting in the 3500 block of Forestdale Ave. One adult male flown to an area hospital. No suspects are in custody at this time. Expect a large police presence in the area while the investigation continues. pic.twitter.com/FgkRW6tEml
— Prince William County Police Department (@PWCPolice) May 7, 2021
The shooting comes after a 63-year-old man was shot inside of his home in Dale City. An 85-year-old man faces charges in the incident.
Woman sitting on grassy knoll raped in Woodbridge
On May 6 at 10:09 p.m., officers responded to the area of Golansky Blvd. and Noble Pond Way in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate a rape. The investigation revealed that the victim, a 25-year-old woman, was sitting in the grassy area of the above location when an unknown man approached her from behind. The man implied he had a knife and demanded the victim go into a nearby wooded area.
During the encounter, the suspect raped the victim before leaving the area on foot. The victim immediately went to a nearby business where police and rescue services were contacted. Detectives with the Special Victims Unit are actively investigating the incident and are seeking to speak with anyone who may have seen the suspect matching the provided description in the area at the time of the assault. More information will be released when available. The investigation continues.
Suspect Description:
A white male, approximately 6’00”, between late 30’s and early 40’s, with long blond hair, and a gravelly voice
Last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a dark colored face and neck covering, dark colored jeans, and construction style boots
Anyone with information regarding this sexual assault is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703.792.7000 or submit a webtip to: pwcva.gov/policetip.
Pedestrian struck and killed in Woodbridge
On May 6 at 8:07 p.m., investigators with the Crash Investigation Unit responded to the area of Minnieville Rd. and Noblewood Plaza in Woodbridge to investigate a crash involving a pedestrian.
The investigation revealed that the driver of a 2016 Ford Mustang was traveling eastbound on Minnieville Rd. when the vehicle struck a pedestrian near the intersection with Noblewood Plaza. Investigators determined the pedestrian was walking within the roadway, outside of a crosswalk, at the time of the collision.
The striking vehicle remained on scene and the driver was not injured. The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital where he died as a result of his injuries sustained in the crash. Speed, alcohol, or drug use were not factors in the collision with the driver of the vehicle. The full identity of the victim, a 56-year-old Woodbridge man, will be released once the next of kin has been notified.
The driver of the 2016 Ford Mustang was identified as a 29-year-old man of Woodbridge
Victim stabbed during armed robbery
On May 6 at 9:00 a.m., officers responded to the 7400 block of Willoughby Ln. near Manassas to investigate an assault. The victim, a 13-year-old male juvenile, was walking when he was approached by two unknown male juveniles.
During the encounter, the suspects demanded the victim’s property and when he refused, they began to strike him. At one point during the altercation, one of the suspects retrieved a knife and stabbed the victim.
Both suspects fled on foot and the victim contacted a family member who transported him to an area hospital where police were notified. The victim reported significant injuries and an undisclosed amount of money was missing. A police K-9 searched the area for the suspects who were not located.
The suspects are described as a teenage Hispanic male, last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, black sweat pants, black shoes, and carrying a knife, and. another teenage Hispanic male, with curly hair. Both were last ween wearing a black shirt, blue shorts, and white shoes.
K9 called to 7-Eleven after gun brandished
On May 6 at 10:11PM, officers responded to the 7-Eleven located at 14797 Darbydale Ave. in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate a brandishing. The victim, a 39-year-old woman, reported to police that while in the parking lot of the business, she and two unknown men, later identified as the accused, became engaged in a verbal altercation.
During the encounter, one of the men lifted his shirt and brandished a firearm. Prior to police arrival at the location, the second man retrieved the firearm from the other man, added it to a bag and discarded the bag in a nearby wooded area. Upon arrival, officers were informed of the bag and a police K-9 searched the area and located the discarded bag containing the firearm and evidence of suspected marijuana distribution. No injuries were reported.
Following the investigation, both the accused, identified as Seondre Ahmad GAMBRELL and Migdam Mirghani MOHAMED, were arrested.
Migdam Mirghani Mohamed, 20, of 725 Tonquin Place, NE, in Leesburg is charged with brandishing, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, according to police.
Seondre Ahmad Gambrell, 25, of 5069 Tara Dr. in Fredericksburg, is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, according to police. A court date for both is July 15, 2021. Both were held without bond.
Stafford County
Pursuit leads to arrest, recovered gun in North Stafford
Two subjects were arrested Thursday afternoon after fleeing a fight-in-progress call in Garrison Woods and leading deputies on a pursuit through North Stafford.
At 12:33 p.m. on May 6, deputies responded to Garrison Woods subdivision for a report of a fight in progress. The complainant reported a subject was trying to break into an apartment and was armed with a knife or gun. The suspect got into a black Acura and attempted to flee the scene. Deputy J.A. Hinson met the Acura as he entered the subdivision and attempted a traffic stop. Instead of complying with the traffic stop, the driver accelerated around the deputy and initiated a pursuit.
The pursuit continued along Barrett Heights Road to Garrisonville Road and then turned onto Eustace Road. The driver failed to obey traffic signs, signals, and speed limits as he continued his attempt to evade law enforcement, police said. The suspect turned into Autumn Ridge subdivision where he and the passenger abandoned the vehicle on Blue Spruce Circle. Both then fled into the woods on-foot.
Deputy B.U. Demirci and K-9 Titan responded and quickly tracked down the first suspect. He was taken into custody without incident. He has been identified as Phillip Archer, 35, of Lorton. He was the passenger in the vehicle and had thrown an item out of the vehicle during the pursuit at the intersection of Eustace Road and Cabin Court. Deputies recovered a loaded Taurus .38 revolver in the intersection. This was especially alarming since it occurred around school dismissal time and a child could have easily found the gun.
Deputy Layug and K-9 Lobo also responded and began tracking in the area. During the track, the driver of the vehicle was located walking along Eustace Road. He was also taken into custody without incident. After providing false identification information, he was ultimately identified as Jamel Pettway, 34, of Stafford.
The initial investigation revealed Archer was attempting to break into an apartment to exact revenge for an earlier assault. Archer was charged with attempted breaking and entering while armed, use of a firearm during a felony, and resisting arrest. He was treated for injuries he sustained from the earlier assault and then transported to the Rappahannock Regional Jail where he was held without bond. Pettway was charged with felony eluding, providing false identification to law enforcement, reckless driving, and several traffic violations. Pettway was released by the magistrate on a $5,000 unsecure bond, so no booking photo is available.
Hit and run leads to arrest
Jefferson Davis Highway & Hospital Center Boulevard, 5/6, 9:24 p.m. Deputy R.S. Dominguez responded to the area to search for a subject involved in a hit and run. Virginia State Police advised they were investigating a hit and run on I-95.
The vehicle struck the guardrail and was found unoccupied. The deputy observed a male who matched the suspect description walking in the area. The suspect, Michael Presley, 27, of Stafford, was stopped and resisted deputies when they attempted to detain him.
He was eventually taken into custody and a controlled substance was found in his possession.
Presley was charged with obstruction and possession of a controlled substance. He was held on a $2,500 secured bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.