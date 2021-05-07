Man shot in Dale City

A man was flown to a local hospital after he was shot this afternoon in Dale City. Detials are scarce, but here’s what we know:

*INCIDENT: #Shooting | #Woodbridge — #PWCPD is currently investigating a shooting in the 3500 block of Forestdale Ave. One adult male flown to an area hospital. No suspects are in custody at this time. Expect a large police presence in the area while the investigation continues. pic.twitter.com/FgkRW6tEml — Prince William County Police Department (@PWCPolice) May 7, 2021

The shooting comes after a 63-year-old man was shot inside of his home in Dale City. An 85-year-old man faces charges in the incident.

Woman sitting on grassy knoll raped in Woodbridge

On May 6 at 10:09 p.m., officers responded to the area of Golansky Blvd. and Noble Pond Way in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate a rape. The investigation revealed that the victim, a 25-year-old woman, was sitting in the grassy area of the above location when an unknown man approached her from behind. The man implied he had a knife and demanded the victim go into a nearby wooded area.

During the encounter, the suspect raped the victim before leaving the area on foot. The victim immediately went to a nearby business where police and rescue services were contacted. Detectives with the Special Victims Unit are actively investigating the incident and are seeking to speak with anyone who may have seen the suspect matching the provided description in the area at the time of the assault. More information will be released when available. The investigation continues.



Suspect Description:

A white male, approximately 6’00”, between late 30’s and early 40’s, with long blond hair, and a gravelly voice

Last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a dark colored face and neck covering, dark colored jeans, and construction style boots

Anyone with information regarding this sexual assault is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703.792.7000 or submit a webtip to: pwcva.gov/policetip.



Pedestrian struck and killed in Woodbridge

On May 6 at 8:07 p.m., investigators with the Crash Investigation Unit responded to the area of Minnieville Rd. and Noblewood Plaza in Woodbridge to investigate a crash involving a pedestrian.

The investigation revealed that the driver of a 2016 Ford Mustang was traveling eastbound on Minnieville Rd. when the vehicle struck a pedestrian near the intersection with Noblewood Plaza. Investigators determined the pedestrian was walking within the roadway, outside of a crosswalk, at the time of the collision.

The striking vehicle remained on scene and the driver was not injured. The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital where he died as a result of his injuries sustained in the crash. Speed, alcohol, or drug use were not factors in the collision with the driver of the vehicle. The full identity of the victim, a 56-year-old Woodbridge man, will be released once the next of kin has been notified.

The driver of the 2016 Ford Mustang was identified as a 29-year-old man of Woodbridge