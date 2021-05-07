Occoquan’s Artisan Markets are this weekend

Published May 7, 2021 at 4:16PM | Updated May 7, 2021 at 5:58PM

Visit the first of the Town of Occoquan’s Artisan Markets this weekend, May 8 and 9.

A pandemic-related substitute for the traditional spring Arts and Crafts Show, Artisan Markets are scheduled for single weekends in May, June, and July.

Held in Occoquan’s River Mill Park, they will feature a variety of juried artisans as well as food and beverages. This weekend the market will run from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. Town streets will remain open so you can park in Town if you like or take a free shuttle from the commuter lot at the corner of Route 123 and Old Bridge Road.

Entrance to the market costs $5 and both tickets and VIP packages may be purchased in advance. Please make sure to bring a face covering. Additionally, in accordance with current pandemic-related restrictions, attendees at any given time will be limited to a little more than 200 people, so please be prepared to wait a short time in entry lines.

For more information and to a link to purchase tickets is online.