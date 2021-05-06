News Stafford to hold grand opening event for county’s 5G testbed By Rick Horner Published May 6, 2021 at 4:16PM | Updated June 30, 2022 at 12:00AM Stafford County Economic Development Director John Holden. [Photo: Uriah Kiser Potomac Local News] This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Rick Horner View all posts #5G Test Bed #Locals Only #News